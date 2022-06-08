Huawei Technologies Co’s patent-licensing deals, including for 4G and 5G mobile technologies, generated total sales of “about US$1.2 billion to US$1.3 billion” between 2019 and 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Huawei pursues more patent-licensing deals for 4G, 5G mobile technologies to boost sales amid struggles with US sanctions

  • More than 2 billion non-Huawei Android smartphones have benefited from licensing deals involving the firm’s 4G and 5G technologies in the past five years
  • Most of these licensees are from mainland China, the US and other Asian countries, including South Korean smartphone giant Samsung Electronics

Iris Deng

Updated: 4:41pm, 8 Jun, 2022

