Huawei Technologies Co’s patent-licensing deals, including for 4G and 5G mobile technologies, generated total sales of “about US$1.2 billion to US$1.3 billion” between 2019 and 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Huawei pursues more patent-licensing deals for 4G, 5G mobile technologies to boost sales amid struggles with US sanctions
- More than 2 billion non-Huawei Android smartphones have benefited from licensing deals involving the firm’s 4G and 5G technologies in the past five years
- Most of these licensees are from mainland China, the US and other Asian countries, including South Korean smartphone giant Samsung Electronics
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Huawei Technologies Co’s patent-licensing deals, including for 4G and 5G mobile technologies, generated total sales of “about US$1.2 billion to US$1.3 billion” between 2019 and 2021. Photo: Shutterstock