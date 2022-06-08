A pedestrian speaks into a smartphone outside a Nike store in Shanghai, March 26, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
A pedestrian speaks into a smartphone outside a Nike store in Shanghai, March 26, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Nike’s running app to stop service in China next month, following similar moves by Airbnb and Kindle

  • Nike’s decision comes just months after Beijing implemented two new laws which affect apps collecting personal data in China and the export of such data overseas
  • The Nike Run Club app has more than 8 million registered users in China with a combined jogging record of 600 million kilometres, according to the company

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:36pm, 8 Jun, 2022

