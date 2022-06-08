ArcherMind Technology said its founder and chairman Wang Jiping had been taken away for disciplinary investigation. Photo: Handout
China’s answer to open-source software giant Red Hat says its boss was taken away for disciplinary investigation
- ArcherMind Technology said it was notified by authorities at Jinhua city that founder and chairman Wang Jiping had been detained
- The Shenzhen-listed company came under the spotlight in 2019 over its collaboration with a major Huawei supplier
