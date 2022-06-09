Alibaba Group Holdings vice-president Selina Yuan, who serves as president at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International, speaks at the launch of new joint venture Saudi Cloud Computing Co in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 5, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Alibaba’s cloud services business launches two new data centres in Saudi Arabia to step up its overseas expansion
- Alibaba Cloud has launched a new joint venture in Saudi Arabia, with local partners that include Saudi Telecom Co and eWTP Arabia Capital
- The venture’s infrastructure expansion forms part of Alibaba’s commitment to invest in Saudi Arabia and contribute to the country’s Vision 2030 strategy
