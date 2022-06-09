An image of Elon Musk seen on smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken on April 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Twitter will give Elon Musk ‘firehose’ of raw tweet data in dispute over bots, reports say
- Twitter plans to offer Musk access to raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets after the billionaire questioned the true number of automated accounts
- Since agreeing to buy the social media platform for US$44 billion, and waiving the right to due diligence, Musk has been publicly feuding with the company
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An image of Elon Musk seen on smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken on April 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters