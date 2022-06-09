An image of Elon Musk seen on smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken on April 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Twitter will give Elon Musk ‘firehose’ of raw tweet data in dispute over bots, reports say

  • Twitter plans to offer Musk access to raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets after the billionaire questioned the true number of automated accounts
  • Since agreeing to buy the social media platform for US$44 billion, and waiving the right to due diligence, Musk has been publicly feuding with the company

Associated Press
Updated: 9:55am, 9 Jun, 2022

