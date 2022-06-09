A person takes a photo of an Apple logo before an announcement of new products on June 5, 2017. Photo: AP
Apple to handle lending itself for new Pay Later service, but keeps partnership with Goldman Sachs for credit card
- The new Apple Financing business will oversee credit checks and make decisions on loans for Apple Pay Later, a service unveiled this week
- Bringing some financial services in-house could allow the iPhone maker to collect more revenue, but it has no plans to end banking partnerships for Apple Pay
