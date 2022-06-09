Ant Group is partnering with Singapore’s ComfortDelGro Taxi to handle mobile payments for fares made through Malaysia’s Touch ‘n Go eWallet and South Korea’s Kakao Pay. Photo: Handout
Ant Group expands mobile payments in Singapore by partnering with Malaysian and South Korean mobile wallet apps
- Ant Group’s Alipay+ service will now process fare payments for ComfortDelGro Taxi made through Malaysia’s Touch ‘n Go eWallet and South Korea’s Kakao Pay
- The fintech giant has been rapidly expanding in Singapore as it eyes Southeast Asia for greater growth outside China after recent regulatory troubles
