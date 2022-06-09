A staff member walks past a logo of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in its headquarters in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on May 27. Photo: AFP
Alibaba, Meituan paid the bulk of China’s US$3 billion antitrust fines in 2021, report shows

  • The State Administration for Market Regulation collected 23.6 billion yuan (US$3.53 billion) in fines in 2021, about 52 times the 450 million yuan received in 2020
  • Authorities say they have achieved “important results” in disciplining monopolistic behaviours and will now focus on restoring market confidence

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 2:30pm, 9 Jun, 2022

