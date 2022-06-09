Alibaba Cloud’s foray into NFT-related services has come amid a global sales downturn for these digital collectible assets. Photo and illustration: Shutterstock
Alibaba’s cloud services unit jumps on NFT bandwagon amid a global market downturn for these digital assets
- Alibaba Cloud’s NFT-related services include web hosting, digital marketing and content delivery
- That followed its recent introduction of metaverse -related offerings, including data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-as-a-service
Alibaba Cloud’s foray into NFT-related services has come amid a global sales downturn for these digital collectible assets. Photo and illustration: Shutterstock