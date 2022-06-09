China’s securities regulator denies that it has been assessing the resumption of Ant Group’s planned IPO. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group, China’s securities regulator deny the fintech giant is reviving stalled IPO

  • The China Securities Regulatory Commission says in a one-sentence statement that it ‘has not conducted any assessment or research’ in the matter
  • Discussions about a potential resumption of Ant’s planned IPO, which was called off in late 2020, come as Beijing loosens its grip over the tech sector

Updated: 8:28pm, 9 Jun, 2022

