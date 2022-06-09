The decrease in semiconductor imports comes amid disruptions in manufacturing and logistics, as the government imposed rigid Covid-19 control measures. Photo: Shutterstock
The decrease in semiconductor imports comes amid disruptions in manufacturing and logistics, as the government imposed rigid Covid-19 control measures. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s chip import volume declines in first five months as rigid Covid-19 control measures disrupt manufacturing sector

  • The country imported 232 billion integrated circuit units from January to May, down 10.9 per cent from 260 billion units in the same period last year
  • That was in sharp contrast from the 30 per cent surge in chip imports recorded in the first five months of 2021

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The decrease in semiconductor imports comes amid disruptions in manufacturing and logistics, as the government imposed rigid Covid-19 control measures. Photo: Shutterstock
The decrease in semiconductor imports comes amid disruptions in manufacturing and logistics, as the government imposed rigid Covid-19 control measures. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE