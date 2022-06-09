The decrease in semiconductor imports comes amid disruptions in manufacturing and logistics, as the government imposed rigid Covid-19 control measures. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s chip import volume declines in first five months as rigid Covid-19 control measures disrupt manufacturing sector
- The country imported 232 billion integrated circuit units from January to May, down 10.9 per cent from 260 billion units in the same period last year
- That was in sharp contrast from the 30 per cent surge in chip imports recorded in the first five months of 2021
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The decrease in semiconductor imports comes amid disruptions in manufacturing and logistics, as the government imposed rigid Covid-19 control measures. Photo: Shutterstock