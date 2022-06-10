Tesla instructs drivers to keep their hands on the wheel when using Autopilot, but an investigation of related collisions in the US has found that this is not always enough to avoid a crash. Photo: TNS
Teslas with Autopilot are closer to recall amid elevated investigation into collisions in US
- The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that it is upgrading its Tesla probe to an engineering analysis
- Documents from the agency looking into Tesla collisions all but say the electric vehicle maker’s method of ensuring drivers pay attention is not good enough
