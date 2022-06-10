Tencent closed its Penguin Esports video game streaming platform on June 7, succumbing to heightened regulatory pressure and competition. Photo: Weibo
Tencent pulls plug on Twitch-like platform Penguin Esports as regulators freeze out the social media giant from new gaming licences
- The six-year-old Penguin Esports game streaming site ended operations on June 7
- Tencent was left out of the new batch of 60 online gaming licences issued by the regulator on Tuesday
