Tencent closed its Penguin Esports video game streaming platform on June 7, succumbing to heightened regulatory pressure and competition. Photo: Weibo
Tencent closed its Penguin Esports video game streaming platform on June 7, succumbing to heightened regulatory pressure and competition. Photo: Weibo
Gaming
Tech /  Big Tech

Tencent pulls plug on Twitch-like platform Penguin Esports as regulators freeze out the social media giant from new gaming licences

  • The six-year-old Penguin Esports game streaming site ended operations on June 7
  • Tencent was left out of the new batch of 60 online gaming licences issued by the regulator on Tuesday

Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 1:30pm, 10 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tencent closed its Penguin Esports video game streaming platform on June 7, succumbing to heightened regulatory pressure and competition. Photo: Weibo
Tencent closed its Penguin Esports video game streaming platform on June 7, succumbing to heightened regulatory pressure and competition. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE