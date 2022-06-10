People attend Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai on March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
People attend Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai on March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

China chip makers scramble for semiconductor talent, showering fresh graduates with offers as peers in other fields face dim prospects

  • In contrast with many industries, the semiconductor sector is facing a significant – and growing – talent gap
  • With public and private money flowing into the chip industry, qualified graduates from top schools are getting multiple offers and lucrative pay packages

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 10 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People attend Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai on March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
People attend Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai on March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE