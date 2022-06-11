The logo of electric car manufacturer Tesla seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland, on October 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tesla proposes 3-to-1 stock split as Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, friend of Elon Musk, prepares to leave board
- Tesla says a stock split will enable workers to “have more flexibility in managing their equity” and make its stock “more accessible to our retail shareholders”
- The company also said Ellison, who promised funding for Musk’s Twitter acquisition, will not stand for re-election when his term ends this year
