The New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc app featuring elementary school summer packages arranged on a smartphone in Shanghai on July 27, 2021. The government crackdown on private tutoring has pushed New Oriental into live-streaming e-commerce, where it now uses English-speaking hosts to sell agricultural products. Photo: Bloomberg
New Oriental’s Yu Minhong brings back English teaching with a live-streaming e-commerce twist

  • A live stream featuring the New Oriental chairman and an English-speaking host hawking agricultural goods was among the top 10 in sales on Douyin last Friday
  • Since for-profit private tutoring was banned last year, New Oriental pivoted to live streaming, which Yu Minhong called the ‘third revolution of business’

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30pm, 11 Jun, 2022

