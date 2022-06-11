The New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc app featuring elementary school summer packages arranged on a smartphone in Shanghai on July 27, 2021. The government crackdown on private tutoring has pushed New Oriental into live-streaming e-commerce, where it now uses English-speaking hosts to sell agricultural products. Photo: Bloomberg
New Oriental’s Yu Minhong brings back English teaching with a live-streaming e-commerce twist
- A live stream featuring the New Oriental chairman and an English-speaking host hawking agricultural goods was among the top 10 in sales on Douyin last Friday
- Since for-profit private tutoring was banned last year, New Oriental pivoted to live streaming, which Yu Minhong called the ‘third revolution of business’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc app featuring elementary school summer packages arranged on a smartphone in Shanghai on July 27, 2021. The government crackdown on private tutoring has pushed New Oriental into live-streaming e-commerce, where it now uses English-speaking hosts to sell agricultural products. Photo: Bloomberg