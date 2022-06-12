Didi Chuxing could now be on the cusp of being removed from Chinese regulators’ scrutiny, which would give the company room to rebuild its operations in the world’s largest ride-hailing market. Photo: Shutterstock
China ride-hailing giant Didi to start trading on OTC market after NYSE delisting, ending an 11-month fiasco that angered Beijing
- On the over-the-counter market, Didi’s trading symbol will change from ‘DIDI’ to ‘DIDIY’ effective at the opening of trading on June 13
- Delisting from the New York Stock Exchange is expected to help complete Didi’s rectification process, so that it can resume normal operations
