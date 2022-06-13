A woman passes the logo of Google during the digital society festival “re:publica” in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Google pays US$118 million to settle gender discrimination lawsuit that says it underpaid women
- The settlement covers about 15,500 female employees who have worked for the company since September 2013
- The company also agreed for a third party to analyse its hiring and compensation practices as part of the settlement
