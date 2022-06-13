Google has put an engineer on paid leave after he claimed he encountered a sentient AI bot at work. Photo: Bloomberg
Google suspends engineer who publicly claimed he interacted with a sentient AI bot
- Alphabet has placed software engineer Blake Lemoine on paid leave on claims he breached confidentiality policies
- Lemoine had told a newspaper that he concluded the Google AI he interacted with was a person
