Google has put an engineer on paid leave after he claimed he encountered a sentient AI bot at work. Photo: Bloomberg
Google has put an engineer on paid leave after he claimed he encountered a sentient AI bot at work. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Big Tech

Google suspends engineer who publicly claimed he interacted with a sentient AI bot

  • Alphabet has placed software engineer Blake Lemoine on paid leave on claims he breached confidentiality policies
  • Lemoine had told a newspaper that he concluded the Google AI he interacted with was a person

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:02pm, 13 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Google has put an engineer on paid leave after he claimed he encountered a sentient AI bot at work. Photo: Bloomberg
Google has put an engineer on paid leave after he claimed he encountered a sentient AI bot at work. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE