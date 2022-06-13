The Huawei logo is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s cloud service down for half an hour, disrupting services for Guangdong customers
- Huawei issued a statement saying the glitch has been fixed but it is still probing the cause of the crash
- The incident comes amid heated competition between Chinese tech giants in the cloud computing field under the country’s drive for digital transformation
