The Huawei logo is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Huawei
Huawei’s cloud service down for half an hour, disrupting services for Guangdong customers

  • Huawei issued a statement saying the glitch has been fixed but it is still probing the cause of the crash
  • The incident comes amid heated competition between Chinese tech giants in the cloud computing field under the country’s drive for digital transformation

Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 4:11pm, 13 Jun, 2022

