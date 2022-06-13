The website of China National Knowledge Infrastructure shown on April 26, 2022. CNKI is giving individuals access to its plagiarism-checking service after coming under antitrust scrutiny. The service was previously only available to institutional clients. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images
China’s largest academic paper database CNKI opens some services to individuals after Beijing’s antitrust probe
- China National Knowledge Infrastructure is giving individuals access to its plagiarism-checking service after Beijing launched an antitrust probe in May
- CNKI has long been the subject of controversy because of its dominant position in distributing published research, causing some big institutions to cut ties
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The website of China National Knowledge Infrastructure shown on April 26, 2022. CNKI is giving individuals access to its plagiarism-checking service after coming under antitrust scrutiny. The service was previously only available to institutional clients. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images