The website of China National Knowledge Infrastructure shown on April 26, 2022. CNKI is giving individuals access to its plagiarism-checking service after coming under antitrust scrutiny. The service was previously only available to institutional clients. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images
China’s largest academic paper database CNKI opens some services to individuals after Beijing’s antitrust probe

  • China National Knowledge Infrastructure is giving individuals access to its plagiarism-checking service after Beijing launched an antitrust probe in May
  • CNKI has long been the subject of controversy because of its dominant position in distributing published research, causing some big institutions to cut ties

Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 5:59pm, 13 Jun, 2022

