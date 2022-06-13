Pay expectations gap is widening in the tech sector. Photo: Getty Images
Over a third of Hong Kong tech workers expect a pay rise of at least 10pc but city’s employers only willing to give 3pc: survey
- Twelve per cent of Hong Kong tech workers looking for a new job expect a pay increase of at least 30 per cent, survey finds
- On the flip side, 82 per cent of Hong Kong respondents indicated they are ‘generally satisfied’ with their current remuneration package
