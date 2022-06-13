The bullish export outlook by Alibaba.com, a unit of Alibaba Group Holding, reflects China’s broader effort to turn around its faltering economy, following relief packages introduced by the government in May. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese exporters stay resilient amid increased competition from Vietnam, other emerging markets, Alibaba executive says
- The bullish outlook for China’s small and medium-sized exporters comes as the country’s export growth rebounded in May
- Alibaba has been ramping up efforts to make cross-border e-commerce more accessible to small enterprises, as domestic consumption has slowed
