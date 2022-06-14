A photo shows the logo signs of Google and YouTube at their stand ahead of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on May 22, 2022. Photo: AFP
Google offers to let rival ad firms place ads on YouTube to address EU antitrust probe
- Google parent Alphabet is making the offer after the European Commission singled out Google’s requirement that advertisers use its Ad Manager on YouTube
- Google has been in talks about ways to avert a fine that could reach 10 per cent of turnover, but it will need to offer more than the YouTube remedy
