The European Commission is updating its code on disinformation to target deepfakes. Photo: Shutterstock
EU to tackle deepfakes, with Big Tech like Google, Facebook, Twitter facing fines of 6 per cent of turnover
- The European Commission is expected to update its code on disinformation this week, with examples of manipulative behaviour such as deepfakes and fake accounts
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underpinned some of the changes in the code, Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova said
