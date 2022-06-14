Zhejiang Geely Holding Group’s Zeekr 001 electric vehicle at the Auto Shanghai car show on April 19, 2021. Electric cars have become the new battleground for tech giants and carmakers to offer services through new platforms and ecosystems, leading Geely to acquire flagging smartphone brand Meizu. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese smartphone brand Meizu sold to carmaker Geely as smart vehicles become latest frontier for Big Tech
- Geely’s smartphone subsidiary bought 79 per cent of Meizu from its founder and Alibaba’s Taobao China to bolster the carmaker’s connected ecosystem
- Meizu was once one of China’s most popular smartphone brands but has since lost out to larger rivals like Xiaomi, which is now working on its own electric car
