The latest recognition of Alipay reflects the payment platform’s success in expanding its ecosystem of partners across mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock
Ant Group’s payment services platform Alipay is most trusted brand in China, new survey by US firm finds
- More than half, or 53 per cent, of consumers surveyed in China said they use Alipay daily, according to the Morning Consult report
- The survey found that the proportion of Alipay users is larger among young people, 55 per cent of millennials and 61 per cent of Gen Z consumers
