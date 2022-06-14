A staff member speaks in front of a display demonstrating the facial recognition system of Chinese artificial intelligence firm Megvii during an organised media tour at the Zhongguancun National Innovation Demonstration Zone Exhibition Center in Beijing on February 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Chinese AI giant Megvii’s chief scientist Sun Jian dies at age 45 of sudden illness
- Megvii scooped up the star research scientist from Microsoft in 2016, supercharging its efforts in deep learning
- Sun’s death comes ahead of a planned IPO in Shanghai after US sanctions on Megvii upended plans to list in Hong Kong
