Apple chief executive Tim Cook poses in front of a row of new MacBook Airs running M2 chips on display at the opening of the tech giant’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 6, 2022 at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Photo: Reuters
Apple CEO Tim Cook expects continued growth for ‘cutting-edge’ Chinese software developers amid rising geopolitical tensions
- Apple’s five million registered software developers in Greater China account for about a sixth of the company’s 30-million-strong developer community worldwide
- Tim Cook’s recent discussions with a new generation of Chinese software developers reflect Apple’s long-standing business interests in the country
