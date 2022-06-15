A Tesla logo seen in Salt Lake City on October 18, 2019. The government plans soon to release data on collisions involving vehicles with autonomous or partially automated driving systems that will likely single out Teslas for a disproportionately high number of such crashes. Photo: AP
A Tesla logo seen in Salt Lake City on October 18, 2019. The government plans soon to release data on collisions involving vehicles with autonomous or partially automated driving systems that will likely single out Teslas for a disproportionately high number of such crashes. Photo: AP
Tesla
Tech /  Big Tech

US likely to single out Tesla for crashes involving Autopilot after collecting data on automated driving

  • Tesla’s crash rate per 1,000 vehicles is substantially higher than data from other carmakers given to the Associated Press
  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been collecting data for a year, previously documenting more than 200 crashes involving Tesla Autopilot

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:09am, 15 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Tesla logo seen in Salt Lake City on October 18, 2019. The government plans soon to release data on collisions involving vehicles with autonomous or partially automated driving systems that will likely single out Teslas for a disproportionately high number of such crashes. Photo: AP
A Tesla logo seen in Salt Lake City on October 18, 2019. The government plans soon to release data on collisions involving vehicles with autonomous or partially automated driving systems that will likely single out Teslas for a disproportionately high number of such crashes. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE