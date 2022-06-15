A visitor passes by the booth of technology giant Google at the re:publica 22 digital conference in Berlin on June 9, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Google debate over sentient AI overshadows more pressing issues like prejudice and exploitation, researchers say
- The debate recently ignited by a Google engineer distracts from issues like racial bias, researchers say, which the tech giant’s AI has struggled with before
- Google suspended the software engineer for revealing information about its AI system that the worker said was sentient, which the AI community disagrees with
