Chinese social media apps seen on a Xiaomi phone on January 17, 2022. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese social media apps seen on a Xiaomi phone on January 17, 2022. Photo: Shutterstock
Apps
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s internet watchdog tightens mobile app rules for national security, requires promotion of ‘core socialist values’

  • New rules from the Cybersecurity Administration of China go into effect on August 1 and align with last year’s data security laws
  • While China still has a vibrant developer community, recently praised by Apple CEO Tim Cook, the number of apps available halved between 2018 and 2020

Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 1:30pm, 15 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese social media apps seen on a Xiaomi phone on January 17, 2022. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese social media apps seen on a Xiaomi phone on January 17, 2022. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE