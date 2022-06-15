A sign indicating digital yuan, also referred to as e-CNY, in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
China’s digital currency: e-CNY trials move beyond retail to cover corporate loans for small businesses and tax payments
- In Suzhou a concrete producer borrowed 1.5 million yuan from the Agricultural Bank of China to pay suppliers in e-CNY: Xinhua Daily
- The digital currency – officially called Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) – has also been used in Chongqing municipality for tax purposes
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A sign indicating digital yuan, also referred to as e-CNY, in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters