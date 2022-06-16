Despite a market crash, some cryptocurrency investors in China say they remain optimistic about the long-term value of their investments. Photo: Reuters
China’s battered crypto investors appear unfazed by TerraUSD collapse, market meltdown

  • Some China-based investors say they believe plummeting prices do not reflect the long-term value of cryptocurrencies
  • Despite a ban on cryptocurrency trading in mainland China, some investors have found ways to access foreign platforms

Yaling Jiang
in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00am, 16 Jun, 2022

