The WTO is weighing the end of a moratorium on e-commerce tariffs that could result in tariffs for digital goods. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech industry says ending WTO moratorium on e-commerce tariffs will hurt the economy, wants cross-border data exemption
- The end of a 1998 moratorium on e-commerce tariffs could hit cross-border data flows for services like music streaming and financial transactions
- India said developing countries have born the cost of the moratorium, but the EU, US and global tech industry say ending it could hurt economic recovery
