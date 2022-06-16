The WTO is weighing the end of a moratorium on e-commerce tariffs that could result in tariffs for digital goods. Photo: Shutterstock
The WTO is weighing the end of a moratorium on e-commerce tariffs that could result in tariffs for digital goods. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Big Tech

Tech industry says ending WTO moratorium on e-commerce tariffs will hurt the economy, wants cross-border data exemption

  • The end of a 1998 moratorium on e-commerce tariffs could hit cross-border data flows for services like music streaming and financial transactions
  • India said developing countries have born the cost of the moratorium, but the EU, US and global tech industry say ending it could hurt economic recovery

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:07am, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The WTO is weighing the end of a moratorium on e-commerce tariffs that could result in tariffs for digital goods. Photo: Shutterstock
The WTO is weighing the end of a moratorium on e-commerce tariffs that could result in tariffs for digital goods. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE