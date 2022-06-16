Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc, speaks during an unveiling event for the Boring Company Hawthorne test tunnel in Hawthorne, California, on December 18, 2018. Photo: AP
Elon Musk’s Boring Co is feuding with Texas over driveway regulations amid construction in rural town

  • Boring Co built a driveway in the rural town of Bastrop after failing to get a permit for safety reasons regarding the site plan
  • The company’s dealings with the town are an illustration of how Musk’s businesses push the boundaries of or simply ignore regulations

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:14am, 16 Jun, 2022

