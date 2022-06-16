Amazon and Cartier’s joint lawsuits filed on June 15, 2022, reflect more signs of trouble for Chinese vendors on the US online shopping platform. Photo: Shutterstock
Amazon, Cartier slap Chinese social media influencer, 8 others with lawsuits over trademark infringement, false advertising
- A Chinese social media influencer and eight businesses operating on the mainland are accused of advertising, promoting and selling fake Cartier jewellery
- The legal action reflects more signs of trouble for merchants belonging to the ‘made in China, sold on Amazon’ community
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Amazon and Cartier’s joint lawsuits filed on June 15, 2022, reflect more signs of trouble for Chinese vendors on the US online shopping platform. Photo: Shutterstock