Xin Lijun, chief executive of JD Retail, in Beijing on June 14, 2022. Xin said JD.com is exploring food delivery, a market currently dominated by Meituan and Alibaba. Photo: Bloomberg
JD.com considers food delivery business, a market almost completely controlled by Meituan and Alibaba’s Ele.me

  • The e-commerce giant’s logistics affiliate Dada Nexus said a food delivery service is ‘still in the planning stage’
  • Meituan and Alibaba together control 99 per cent of the market, but JD.com’s strength in logistics is seen as an asset

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 17 Jun, 2022

