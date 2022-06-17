NetEase/Blizzard game Diablo Immortal has been banned from new posts on Weibo. Photo: Shutterstock
NetEase’s new game Diablo Immortal banned from new posts on Weibo just a week before hotly-anticipated release
- The official Weibo account of Diablo Immortal, which has around 45,900 followers, was ‘forbidden from posting’ as of Wednesday
- Diablo Immortal ’s Chinese version is due to be launched on PC, iOS and Android devices on June 23
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
NetEase/Blizzard game Diablo Immortal has been banned from new posts on Weibo. Photo: Shutterstock