NetEase first announced Diablo Immortal four years ago. Photo: Handout
NetEase delays highly anticipated release of Diablo Immortal in big setback for China’s No. 2 gaming company amid ongoing Weibo ban
- The company said it would indefinitely postpone the release of the China version of the game, citing a need to adjust and optimise it for Chinese players
- A Weibo account for the game has been banned from posting for “violation of relevant laws and regulations”
