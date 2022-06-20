NetEase first announced Diablo Immortal four years ago. Photo: Handout
NetEase delays highly anticipated release of Diablo Immortal in big setback for China’s No. 2 gaming company amid ongoing Weibo ban

  • The company said it would indefinitely postpone the release of the China version of the game, citing a need to adjust and optimise it for Chinese players
  • A Weibo account for the game has been banned from posting for “violation of relevant laws and regulations”

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 11:22am, 20 Jun, 2022

