People line up for nucleic acid testing at a temporary Covid-19 testing site on June 6, 2022 in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Getty Images
Shenzhen tightens Covid-19 controls with 48-hour negative test result required to use public transport after three new cases found
- The stricter requirements come amid growing questions about the efficiency of mass testing in dealing with the Omicron variant
- Shenzhen was one of the first major Chinese cities to adopt regular mass testing as part of the ‘new normal’ after a mini outbreak in March
