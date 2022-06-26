Fintech giant Ant Group has appointed a new executive for its consumer lending business. Photo: Reuters
Chinese fintech giant Ant Group appoints risk-control veteran as executive in consumer lending arm amid restructuring

  • Qiao Zhanwen, a former risk strategy management executive at Ant’s microlending business, is now vice-president of Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance
  • There has been increasing speculation that Ant, which abruptly cancelled its IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong in 2020, is nearing the end of a long restructuring

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 7:00pm, 26 Jun, 2022

