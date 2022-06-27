An exhibitor makes a heart gesture while wearing a Meta Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headset at the NFT LA conference in Los Angeles, March 30, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
ByteDance’s metaverse investments continue with acquisition of Chinese virtual social platform PoliQ
- PoliQ developed the once-popular virtual social platform Vyou that allowed users to create their own avatars
- The start-up was absorbed into VR headset company Pico, which was acquired by ByteDance in August last year, local media reported
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An exhibitor makes a heart gesture while wearing a Meta Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headset at the NFT LA conference in Los Angeles, March 30, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg