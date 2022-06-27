JD.com founder Richard Liu Qiangdong has cashed out nearly US$1 billion from the e-commerce giant he founded since stepping down from the chief executive role in April, prompting speculation over what he may do with the proceeds, according to public filings. Liu, who has a personal net worth of US$14 billion according to the Forbes rich list, has sold Nasdaq-listed JD.com stock and Hong Kong-listed JD Health shares worth a combined US$988 million since April, including 15.6 million JD.com shares – worth US$932 million – via a British Virgin Islands-registered vehicle, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on June 19. In April and May, 49-year-old Liu sold 8.84 million shares in subsidiary JD Health worth about HK$440 million (US$56 million). The move by Liu, one of China’s best-known tech entrepreneurs, has triggered speculation over the reasons for the sale, as the Chinese billionaire has previously been reluctant to cut his stake in JD.com. At the World Economic Forum in January 2018, Liu said that he had “rarely” cut his ownership in the company because he thought that the stock price was too low. JD.com is currently trading about 50 per cent higher than early 2018. Live-streaming e-commerce fruit farmers see promise in new platforms Liu’s stock sales and retreat from a front-office role are in line with a sector trend, with a slew of tech CEOs including Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok-owner ByteDance , Su Hua, founder of short-video app Kuaishou , and Colin Huang, founder of popular e-commerce platform Pinduoduo, all retreating from daily operations. In addition to handing over the top role to Xu Lei this April, Liu has also stepped back from executive responsibilities at subsidiaries including JD Logistics and JD Digits. China’s e-commerce sector has been buffeted by a regulatory crackdown and economic headwinds in the past year, with consumer sentiment also knocked by strict pandemic control measures. Beijing-based JD.com racked up sales growth of 10.3 per cent in the most recent 618 shopping bonanza, the slowest rate on record. In addition to the recent stock sale, Liu is also set to receive a first cash dividend of US$272.8 million from the company since going public on the Nasdaq in 2014. Separately, Liu is facing a civil lawsuit in the United States over the alleged rape of a Chinese student in the autumn of 2018. Minnesota prosecutors said in December 2018 that they would not be prosecuting Liu as there were “profound evidentiary problems which would have made it highly unlikely that any criminal charge could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt”. China’s ‘Lipstick King’ Austin Li Jiaqi abruptly halts Taobao live-streaming show However, complainant Liu Jingyao filed civil charges in April 2019 that include sexual assault, battery and false imprisonment against Liu while he was a visiting student at the University of Minnesota, as well as liability charges against JD.com. Court filings submitted ahead of the public hearing on June 24 show that Liu’s lawyers attempted to disassociate the company with the case by saying that Liu was not within the scope of his employment at the time he was accused of wrongdoing. A jury trial is expected to be held on September 26 if both sides fail to reach an agreement about the suit. JD.com declined to comment about the stock sale and the lawsuit.