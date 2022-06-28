Employees work on the production line at Jiangsu Gian Technology Co in Changzhou city, Jiangsu province, June 9, 2022. Small firms that play a critical role in the supply chain may qualify as ‘little giants’. Photo: Xinhua
Which tech firms qualify as ‘little giants’? Beijing releases criteria for the ideal industrial enterprise
- To qualify, little giants must operate in strategically important industries such as semiconductors, software and artificial intelligence
- China is aiming to have over 1 million ‘high-quality SMEs’ by 2025, according to a separate notice published by MIIT
