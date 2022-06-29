The Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device in New York on August 23, 2019. Photo: AP
Instagram hides some posts mentioning abortion with ‘sensitive content’ label
- After accounts run by abortion rights advocacy groups found their stories hidden, the Meta-owned platform described the issue as a ‘bug’
- This comes after Facebook and Instagram were found to be deleting posts that offered to mail out abortion pills in US states that restrict their use
