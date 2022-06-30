The Beijing headquarters of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com seen on June 2, 2020. Photo: Kyodo
JD.com extends access to Tencent’s WeChat for three years with US$220 million in stock
- JD.com is keeping its preferential access to WeChat’s 1.29 billion users, extending a partnership with Tencent that gives it a short cut on the platform
- The new stock issuance comes after Tencent offloaded US$16 billion in JD shares in December, reducing its stake to 2.3 per cent
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Beijing headquarters of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com seen on June 2, 2020. Photo: Kyodo