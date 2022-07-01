Kylinsoft, a subsidiary of state-owned China Electronics Corp, is one of several Chinese developers of homegrown desktop operating systems. Photo: Handout
Tech war: China doubles down on domestic operating systems to cut reliance on Windows, MacOS from the US

  • Kylinsoft joined forces with more than 10 Chinese entities to create an open-source code community named openKylin
  • China’s quest for a domestic operating system has been going on for decades, but Microsoft Windows remains dominant

Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 1:43am, 1 Jul, 2022

