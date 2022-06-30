Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping’s visit to a laser equipment maker highlights government’s continued focus on tech self-sufficiency

  • Xi visited the company’s manufacturing lines for laser cutting equipment, used in the semiconductor, consumer electronics and autos industries
  • Wuhan Huagong Laser Engineering traces its origins to the time of the Cultural Revolution in 1971

Jiaxing Li

Updated: 11:30pm, 30 Jun, 2022

