Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping’s visit to a laser equipment maker highlights government’s continued focus on tech self-sufficiency
- Xi visited the company’s manufacturing lines for laser cutting equipment, used in the semiconductor, consumer electronics and autos industries
- Wuhan Huagong Laser Engineering traces its origins to the time of the Cultural Revolution in 1971
