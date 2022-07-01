The Google Play logo displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, on September 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Google to pay US$90 million to app developers to settle legal fight over app store service fees
- Google said it would put US$90 million in a fund to support app developers who made US$2 million or less in annual revenue from 2016 to 2021
- App developers accused Google of using agreements with smartphone makers and technical barriers to shunt most payments through Google Play
